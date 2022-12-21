  1. EPaper
Government school teacher suspended for caning class I student near Chidambaram

The video of the student being subjected to corporal punishment at the government school in Cuddalore district went viral

December 21, 2022 12:38 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Screengrab of the video in which a teacher at  the panchayat union primary school in Kumaratchi near Chidambaram of Cuddalore district was seen caning a class I student on December 20, 2022.

A teacher working at the panchayat union primary school in Kumaratchi near Chidambaram of Cuddalore district was placed under suspension on Wednesday, a day after a video of her repeatedly beating a class I student went viral.

Kannagi, the school teacher was seen thrashing a class I boy with a cane on his head and hand, multiple times. The video clip shows the teacher looking into her mobile phone and asking the boy to do addition and subtraction on his slate.

As the child struggles with the arithmetic assignment, Kannagi picks up her cane and starts hitting him mercilessly. The teacher is also seen hurling verbal abuses at the child (calling him a buffalo), while some of his classmates stand behind him.

| Video Credit: Special Arrangement

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday.

After the incident came to light, the Chief Educational Officer M. Ramakrishnan said the teacher had been placed under suspension pending inquiry.

According to him, the parents of the child had asked the teacher to reprimand their child and no formal complaint was lodged by them.

The Education Department will be sending a circular to all schools in Cuddalore district to ensure students are not subjected to corporal punishment.

The practice was banned by DMK government led by late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in the year 2007, following recommendations of Muthukrishnan Committee.

