Government school teacher held under POCSO Act in Villupuram

December 14, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Illustration for The Hindu | Photo Credit: Satheesh Vellinezhi

A teacher at a government school has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Kottakuppam All Women Police for allegedly showing obscene videos to girl students.

The accused has been identified as Maheshwaran, 38, a Tamil teacher of the Thiruvakkarai Government High School in Vanur in the district.

Police said the accused played obscene videos on his mobile phone and showed it to girl students. The teacher also indulged in sexual assault by way of inappropriate touches. The parents of one of the girls lodged a complaint with the Kottakuppam All Women Police who arrested Maheshwaran on Wednesday (December 13) night.

A case was booked against him under Sections 9 (f), 11 and 12 of POCSO Act. Further investigations are on.

