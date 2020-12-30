Government school students to learn how to make satellites, fulfil Abdul Kalam’s dream

The initiative aims at training students to develop 100 Femto satellites, and also hopes to kindle students’ interest in space

It was an interesting experience for around 50 students of government schools in Tirupathur district, as they sat engrossed in a demonstration on how to make Femto Satellites (small satellites of very low mass) at the Jolarpet Model Government Boys School, recently.

The programme was jointly organised by the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam International Foundation, House of Kalam, Rameswaram along with Space Zone India, Chennai and the Martin Group. The event was inaugurated by Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani. “This programme will encourage government school students to pursue and succeed in space research,” said the Minister.

The main aim of the event was to take satellite technology to students across the country and kindle their thirst for learning about space. This awareness programme is part of the ‘Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Space Research Payload Cubes Challenge – 2021’.

The mission is to guide 1,000 students from classes 9 to 12 across the country, to work on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and enable them to use their knowledge and skills for the design and development of 100 Femto Satellites to be launched through a single high-altitude scientific balloon on February 7, 2021 at Rameswaram.

“This is the first time school students from across the country will come together and make and launch satellites. These satellites will provide us with live data for studies on agriculture, ultraviolet radiation, natural composite materials, vibration, wind speed, global warming and ozone depletion among others. We will first provide online training and conduct virtual classes on coding. Then we will provide hands-on training on making the satellites. Government school students across the country will be provide with free training,” said Anand Megalingam, founder of Space Zone India.

After the awareness programme, the Tirupathur District Education Officer will send some of the bright students for the programme.

“We are getting entries from across the country. Students in Tirupathur asked many questions, they were very keen on attending this competition. This will make former president Abdul Kalam’s dream a reality,” added Mr. Anand.