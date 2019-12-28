Government school students to attend school on January 16 in TN

All students from classes 9 to 12 in government schools in Tamil Nadu may have to forgo a day of their Pongal holidays on January 16.

They would be required to attend school in order to listen to Prime Minister’s speech on examination Pariksha pe Charcha on that day.

The programme will be held at Talkatora stadium in Delhi and aired on the YouTube and Swayamprabha channels of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Mygov.in and Facebook live besides PMO’s website, Doordarshan and All India Radio.

The School Education Department has issued an advisory to all officials to ensure that television sets are maintained in good condition through the day. The schools have been advised to procure generators/inverters under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

Feedback sought

The school department officials are expected to provide feedback after the event to the respective Chief Educational Officer, according to the circular.