Tamil Nadu

Government school in Villupuram closed after teacher tests COVID-19 positive

A health worker taking a swab from a teacher of the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School in Villupuram after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Authorities closed the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School in Villupuram on Wednesday, after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

An official of the Education Department said that the teacher was deputed to handle students of two classes. On information, a Health Department team took samples from about 80 students of the two classes. The test results are awaited. The premises have been sanitised and the school will reopen on Monday.

The school has a total strength of 3,500 students. Of these, as many as 1,850 students of classes IX to XII have been attending classes.

The official said that all precautionary measures had been taken and all the 74 teachers attached to the school were already vaccinated.

