Government school headmistress helps students' families with rations

Chitra Murugan, HM of government primary school in Chinnakammiyampattu Village in Jolarpet Block of Tirupattur district distributed ration to her students’ families.

Chitra Murugan spent on the packets of essential items supplied to 49 students from the school from her salary.

In a bid to help people in distress with essential items, a government school headmistress is supplying a bag of rations to the families of students studying in her school.

Chitra Murugan, Headmistress of government primary school in Chinnakammiyampattu Village in Jolarpet Block of Tirupattur district is helping the families of her students, many of who were left jobless due to the lockdown.

Though the government provided ₹1000 along with rice, dal and cooking oil, this was not sufficient to cater to the families' needs. "At present there are 49 students studying in the school from Class 1 to 5. I wanted to do something for my students' families. So I decided to help with essential items such as rice, dal, oil, vegetables and biscuits. All packets were readied within a short time. And today, we supplied the bags containing the items. I took care of the expenditure from my salary. It made me happy to see them all happy," she said.

Each packet costed ₹1000 and six more bags of essential commodities were given away to sanitary workers working in that village. Block Education Officer Gomathi, Block Development Officer Premkumar and another teacher from the school, Usha, were present during the distribution.

