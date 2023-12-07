Government school headmaster suspended as Class V boy suffers burns during attempt to destroy beehive in Coimbatore

December 07, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a shocking incident at a government school in Alandurai panchayat on Wednesday, a Class 5 student suffered burns while attempting to destroy a beehive in the school building, on the orders of the headmaster (HM).

The School Education Department has suspended the headmaster.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. The headmaster had set alight a sanitiser-soaked cloth to ward off the bees in the hive using the fire, and asked the student to hold the sanitiser’s container. But the cloth allegedly fell on the boy and fire engulfed his uniform, leaving him with burns on his abdomen and private parts. Teachers doused the fire and took the student to the Pooluvapatti Primary Health Centre, where first-aid was administered. He was later transferred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Hospital authorities said he suffered 12% to 15% burns.

A member of the school board told The Hindu that two months ago, the headmaster had destroyed a beehive in a similar manner. However, no untoward incident took place then. The board had let him off with a warning. “Parents did not want to escalate the issue,” the source said.

Preliminary inquiry

In a preliminary inquiry, conducted by district education officials, it was found that the incident was caused due to the headmaster’s negligence.

“The Chief Education Officer has issued instructions to suspend him. We are looking into providing the best possible medical support to the child,” Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati told The Hindu .

No case yet

As of Wednesday evening, the police had not registered any case in connection with the incident.