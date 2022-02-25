Government rejects SASTRA’s plea for assignment of lands

The State government has issued an order rejecting the Shanmuga Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy’s (SASTRA) plea for assignment, alienation or exchange of lands at Thirumalaisamudhram village, Thanjavur Taluk.

Consequently, the Thanjavur Tahsildar issued an eviction notice on Friday to the SASTRA, Deemed-to-be-University, to vacate government lands measuring 31.37 acres situated in Revenue Survey numbers: 140, 141, 148 and others on or before March 24 failing which the possession of the said lands would be taken by him at the University’s cost and risks.

The issue of encroachment cropped up three decades ago when the District Revenue Department issued an eviction notice to the higher educational institution which in turn preferred to seek legal recourse.

After a prolonged legal battle which resulted in a judgement in favour of the government in September 2018, the University once again submitted a representation to the government in the same month seeking assignment of the said lands in its name.

This representation was rejected by the State government which issued a GO (permanent) no.84 of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department dated February 23, in addition to the GOs issued earlier in 2002 and 2017 rejecting the plea for assignment of lands from the University.

A team of officials led by the Additional Collector (Revenue), N.O.Sukhaputra entered the University campus on Friday and pasted the eviction notice on a building put up on the encroached land.