Government regularises services of 78 tribal anti-poaching watchers with 10 years of service

January 01, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The government decided to relax the eligibility conditions noting that the “ST anti-poaching watchers play a critical role in the management of human wildlife conflicts, forest protection and conservation, and often risk their lives in the field.”

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Government has passed an order to regularise the services of 78 Scheduled Tribes (ST) anti-poaching watchers who have completed 10 years of service.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Service Recruitment Committee found that out of 161 ST anti-poaching forest watchers screened for regularisation, 67 did not fulfil the eligibility criteria as they did not possess the physical standards (height and chest measurements), or were not able to read and write Tamil, or did not produce records.

In an order, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, said, the government is regularising service of 78 forest watchers with 10 years of service out of which 38 fulfilled all criteria; 23 who could not read and write Tamil upon the condition that they learn the language in the next one year; 10 who did not have physical standards; seven who did not have physical standards and could not read and write Tamil upon the condition that they learn the language. 27 persons were not considered for other reasons as they did not produce records for community, date of birth, or had expired.

S. Thanraj, tribal rights activist, welcomed the government’s move and said they play an important role in the forest especially during fire accidents and rescue operations. He said one problem several ST anti-poaching watchers faced is termination of service just before hitting 10 years. There is an increasing number of non-adivasis being incorporated as watchers and called for more tribals to be given the positions.

