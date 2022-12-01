Government plans to undertake value chain study of five crops

  1. EPaper
December 01, 2022 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

Dennis S. Jesudasan

The Tamil Nadu Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops is planning to undertake a value chain study of five crops — Glory lily ( Gloriosa superba), Coleus ( Coleus forskohlii), Senna ( Cassia angustifolia), Vasambu ( Acorus calamus) and Betelvine (Piper betel) Coleus.

These crops constituted over 40% of the total production of medicinal and aromatic crops in the State during 2020-21.

The cultivation of these crops is dispersed, with value chains highly unorganised and limited market access for producers. Hence, the supply chains are disruped unexpectedly and prices fluctuate, leading to low profitability for the producers, according to a tender document issued by the Department.

The study is aimed at understanding production and the gaps in the market and estimating the realistic demand. “Accordingly, the department can take necessary and timely interventions for strengthening the value chains of the said crops,” the document said.

Tamil Nadu accounts for 5.31% of the national horticultural production. Glory lily was grown on over 5,100 hectares and Coleus on over 3,400 hectares during 2020-21. Betel vine was cultivated on over 1,500 hectares. Dindigul, Tiruppur and Karur districts are the major producers of Glory lily, while Coleus is cultivated primarily in Kallakurichi, Salem and Tiruvannamalai districts. Palmarosa and lemon grass are the other major medicinal and aromatic plants cultivated in the State.

