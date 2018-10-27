Government plans to build strongrooms in temples: Minister

more-in

The government is taking necessary steps to construct strongrooms in temples to preserve idols, said Sevur S. Ramachandran, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE).

He was speaking to the media on Friday after inaugurating a seminar on best temple waste management practices and green temple initiatives in Tamil Nadu organised by Exnora International, ITC Mission Sunehara Kal and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

Reward for initiative

Earlier, speaking at the event, the Minister said that temples that adopt waste management and green initiative practices will be duly rewarded. “The use of plastic in temples, especially in distribution of prasadam, has been stopped,” the Minister said.

T.K. Ramachandran, principal secretary, HR&CE department said that now solid and liquid waste were considered resources that could be put to good use if the temple staff were offered proper training. “We want all temples to be clean in all aspects,” he added.

M.B. Nirmal, founder of Exnora International and Ravi Rayavaram, CEO, matches and agarbathi division, ITC limited, spoke.

Anuradha Sriram was announced as the Ambassador of Green Temple Exnora.