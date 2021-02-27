Government Order issued declaring classes 9, 10 and 11 TN students promoted

CHENNAI

27 February 2021

The State government has issued an order instructing the Government Examination Department to take up processes to certify all classes 9, 10, and 11 students of the State board as having passed their annual examinations without having to physically appear for them.

The GO has said all students studying in the three classes in government, aided, self-financing and matriculation schools will not have to take a public examination.

The schools must provide a nominal roll of students enrolled in the schools to the Government Examination Department, which in turn, has been urged to issue the pass certificates.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had, on February 25, announced in the Assembly that there would be no exams for classes 9, 10 and 11 much to the surprise of the School Education officials and consternation of a section of parents and teachers. He had cited the unusual circumstances prevailing in the State due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The State is also gearing up for Assembly elections due on April 6.