Government Order issued declaring classes 9, 10 and 11 TN students promoted

The State government has issued an order instructing the Government Examination Department to take up processes to certify all classes 9, 10, and 11 students of the State board as having passed their annual examinations without having to physically appear for them.
The GO has said all students studying in the three classes in government, aided, self-financing and matriculation schools will not have to take a public examination.
The schools must provide a nominal roll of students enrolled in the schools to the Government Examination Department, which in turn, has been urged to issue the pass certificates.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had, on February 25, announced in the Assembly that there would be no exams for classes 9, 10 and 11 much to the surprise of the School Education officials and consternation of a section of parents and teachers. He had cited the unusual circumstances prevailing in the State due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The State is also gearing up for Assembly elections due on April 6.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath