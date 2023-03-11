Government notifies rules for appointments made on compassionate grounds

March 11, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The family members of government servants, including those under suspension, who died in harness and missing government servants who are declared dead are also eligible for a government job on compassionate grounds, according to the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Appointment on Compassionate Grounds) Rules, 2023, notified recently.

Families of government servants, who retired on medical invalidation with not less than five years of service left, are also eligible. The family of a deceased or medically-invalidated government servant must be in indigent circumstances with an annual income not exceeding ₹3 lakh from all sources for it to be eligible for a job for one of its members.

No member of the family shall be in regular employment in a government or private enterprise, according to the notification.

However, if a family member is in regular employment and living separately without providing any monetary assistance to the family before the death or retirement on medical invalidation of a government servant, any other member is eligible for a government job. The application for appointment under these rules shall be made within three years from the date of death of the government servant or from the date of retirement on medical invalidation or from the date of receipt of a court order declaring the missing government servant dead. The spouse of the deceased or medically invalidated government servant or the parent of the deceased government servant must not have completed 50 years of age.

In the case of son, daughter, brother or sister, he/she must not have completed 40 years.