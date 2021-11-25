Government Museum to organise painting competition in Vellore

VELLORE

25 November 2021 01:02 IST

The Government Museum in Vellore will organise a free painting competition for school students on November 28 (Sunday) at its premises inside the Vellore Fort complex to mark children's day celebration.

According to a press release, students from class one to eight are eligible to participate in the competition. The painting competition is on the title “Kappalottiya Tamilar”. The Museum will provide only a painting sheet for the participants.

Rest of the materials should be brought by the participants.

Only two students for each school are allowed to participate in the competition.

Interested students should register their names on or before 5 p.m on November 27 (Saturday) at the Museum office. in the Fort complex, the release added.