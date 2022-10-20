Government Middle School in Arakkonam in need of urgent repairs

Tenders for the reconstruction and repairs are yet to be floated owing to procedural delays

The Hindu Bureau RANIPET
October 20, 2022 21:31 IST

The damaged ceiling of one of the classrooms at the Government Middle School in Arakkonam. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A week after plastering from the ceiling of classrooms at the Government Middle School in Arakkonam town peeled off, the Arakkonam Municipality has not floated a tender to rebuild the damaged classrooms due to procedural delays.

Classes for students of Classes 6 and 7 have been held at a temporary hall near the campus since October 14, when the two classrooms were damaged. A few students noticed the damage in the ceiling of the school building, which was built more than three decades ago.

Immediately, officials from the School Education Department and the municipality inspected the school and promised that reconstruction work will be taken up on a war footing, taking the upcoming northeast monsoon into account. However, nothing has happened since.

“The officials told us that new classrooms will be built. But, we don’t know when it will be built. A new building will be the permanent solution to ensure the safety of students,” said Maria Jeicy, headmistress of the school.

Located inside the Amman temple near the municipal office, the school was built in the early 1970s. The school has a student strength of 307 and employs eight teachers. Of the seven classrooms, only five remain safe. The teachers’ room and headmistress’ room were converted into temporary classrooms last week. The school is one of the few middle schools maintained by the town municipality.

However, the school lacks proper drinking water and toilets for students. Water seepage in classrooms is a common problem during the rainy season.

A resolution in the council meeting of the local body was also passed a few months ago. “Steps are being taken to float tenders for the construction of classrooms in the school. Other basic facilities will also be provided soon,” R. Latha, Commissioner, Arakkonam Municipality, told The Hindu.

