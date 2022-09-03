Government launches massive tree plantation drive in Tiruvannamalai

The inter-departmental initiative will cover at least 345 villages in the district

Keeping in mind the onset of the northeast monsoon in the next few months, the Tiruvannamalai administration has started a massive green initiative by planting 3.5 lakh saplings, covering at least 345 villages in the district, on Saturday.

Accompanied by Tiruvannamalai Collector B. Murugesh, Minister for Highways and Public Works Department E.V. Velu launched the drive by planting more than a dozen saplings near the temple town. Deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi planted saplings at a remote village on Jawadhu Hills in Thandarampattu taluk near Tiruvannamalai town. “Areas were selected based on tree density. Soil tests were also conducted before planting these saplings in each area to suit local weather conditions,” said Mr. Murugesh.

Officials said the initiative was started under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission 2023-24 to increase the green cover in areas with low tree density in the districts. Several government branches, such as the Rural Development, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Horticulture, Agriculture and Forest Departments, worked jointly for this drive.

The respective local bodies and non-governmental organisations would step in to maintain the saplings that were planted in these 345 villages. In terms of workforce, women who enrolled under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme were roped in for the drive. Separate teams were formed by the Rural Development Department for monitoring.

Saplings of vaagai, vembu, mantharai, punnai, kalyana murungai and arasa maram were among those planted as part of the drive. Plant species like guava, rose wood, izhupai, mango and gooseberry were also used.

Each sapling has been planted 5-6 m apart to ensure that the roots will not be affected. Volunteers will water the plants twice a week for a period of one year. Tree guards have been provided to shield the saplings and will be removed after two years.