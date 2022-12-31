Government job fairs help to place nearly 1.12 lakh candidates 

December 31, 2022 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

As many as 1.12 lakh persons have been placed through job fairs conducted by the Tamil Nadu government since the DMK returned to office in May 2021.

An analysis of the data furnished by the Directorate of Employment and Training, under the Department of Labour Welfare and Skill Development, reveals that Chengalpattu district recorded the highest placement of 8,752 through one mega fair held in March 2022. The other high-ranking districts are Salem-7,078; Krishnagiri-5,412; and Coimbatore-5,071. The Directorate is organising these events. The difference between Chengalpattu and the other three districts is that in the case of the latter, more than one mega fair took place in each of the three districts. Among the reasons for such a high score achieved by Chengalpattu were the participation of a large number of candidates (72,460 candidates took part at the event) and the presence of industrial parks and multinational companies. The Directorate also conducts micro job fairs, in which around 10 employers take part on an average. In respect of the mega fairs, the average number of employers participating is around 150. A senior official says that in the last four mega fairs, the number of employers who participated ranged from the lowest of 218 in Tiruchi (November 5) to the highest of 389 in Chennai (October 15). As for the educational background of the candidates, the official says the fairs attract invariably all categories of candidates.

A perusal of candidates’ profile of the last four mega fairs indicates that graduates, postgraduates and professionals form the major chunk of those who have been placed. Companies from many segments participate in the fairs, the official says. They include banking, financial services and insurance, information technology, IT-enabled services, manufacturing and health. Employers include Apollo Hospitals, TVS Group, HCL, Rane, MRF, E.I.D. Parry, ABT Maruti, Allsec Technologies, Casa Grande, Reliance Jio and Chennai Silks.