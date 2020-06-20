Government issues orders for cash assistance, COVID-19 relief

The State government has appointed district collectors as nodal officers for distribution of funds to differently abled persons who hold the National Identity and Disability Certificate (NIDC) in Tamil Nadu.

The government issued a G.O. on Saturday sanctioning a sum of ₹133.52 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for distribution of cash assistance of ₹1,000 each for NIDC holders. The Chief Minister had announced cash assistance for 13.35 lakh NIDC holders considering their livelihood during the lockdown period.

Through another G.O, a sum of ₹16.66 crore was sanctioned from the State Disaster Response Fund to Tiruppur, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Ranipettai districts and the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation for quarantine facilities and other COVID-19 related activities in these regions. As per the allocations, Tiruppur has been given ₹3.87 crore, Chengalpattu ₹1.10 crore, Madurai ₹93.89 lakh, Ranipettai ₹75 lakh and Greater Chennai Corporation ₹10 crore.

The proposals raised by the Collectors of Tiruppur, Chengalpattu, Madurai and Ranipettai included feeding and transportation charges for migrant labourers. Chennai Corporation raised a proposal seeking funds to settle the food bill for COVID-19 Care Centres.

Separately, the government also issued orders sanctioning a sum of ₹40.32 crore as honorarium to be paid to 6,720 volunteers, engaged for a period of four months to monitor home-quarantined people, at a rate of ₹500 per day.

Another amount of ₹1.17 crore, at a rate of ₹575 per member of self-help groups engaged in Tiruvallur, who are assisting block medical officers in COVID-19 control measures. A total of 680 SHG members were engaged for this work.

The government also sanctioned ₹6 crore sought by the Greater Chennai Corporation as relief fund for people in slum areas, under institutional quarantine, at ₹1,000 per person for 60,000 persons.