Government issues order for expanding Chennai Metropolitan Planning Area to 5,904 sq. km. 

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday issued a government order, notifying the expansion of the Chennai Metropolitan Planning Area (CMPA) from its present size of 1,189 sq. km. to 5,904 sq. km. by including contiguous areas from Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

According to the order issued by Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, Principal Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department, a total of 1,225 villages from these four districts have been added to CMPA.

They include 550 villages from the Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Uthukottai, Tiruvallur, Tiruttani, Poonamallee taluks of Tiruvallur district; 44 villages from the Arakkonam taluk of Ranipet district; 335 villages from the Kancheepuram, Walajabad, Sriperumbudur and Kundrathur taluks of Kancheepuram district; and 296 villages from the Chengalpattu, Thiruporur, Tirukalukundram and Vandalur taluks of Chengalpattu district.

Ran into delays

The initiative began during the previous AIADMK government in 2018, but ran into delays. The processes, including the hearing of objections or suggestions from those in the areas proposed to be included, were expedited in the recent months. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin gave the final approval to the proposal at a meeting held this month.

Although it was originally envisaged to expand CMPA to around 8,800 sq. km., the areas has been reduced to 5,904 sq. km.

Official sources said the expansion would make CMPA comparable in size to the metropolitan planning areas of some of the other top cities in the country. Until now, Chennai was the smallest, compared with a few top cities in India.

With the order issued, the changes in the administrative set-up to effect the change will soon follow, sources added.

Anshul Mishra, Member-Secretary, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, said the expansion would help in a more balanced and well-planned growth of the region.

Better planning

He said it would facilitate better planning in terms of transport and resource management and help in the protection of water sources and green cover.

It would also help in better integration of nearby town centres with the city.