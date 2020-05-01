Government issues new guidelines for e-passes

The Tamil Nadu government has come out with fresh guidelines for issuing e-passes to move within districts, between districts and outside the State.

The government has mandated that any person arriving in Tamil Nadu from other States will have to be under home quarantine for 14 days.

The government has set up a website https://tnepass.tnega.org, where those seeking passes can apply. The portal will be accessible through mobile phones as well.

The website enables individuals and organisations to apply for e-passes for movement of people or employees.

The government will be issuing three types of passes — intra-district (within a district), inter-district (outside a district) and inter-State (outside Tamil Nadu).

‘Inform about arrival’

Passes will be issued only for marriages (only for close relatives), funerals and medical emergencies. Those arriving from outside Tamil Nadu should call and inform 1070 about their arrival. They will have to confirm that they have not come into contact with any COVID-19 patient for the past 15 days.

Passes will also be issued to self-employed skilled service providers like plumbers, electricians, carpenters and others.

Movement of employees

For industries and companies, passes can be applied for movement of their employees.

Organisations will need to upload their GST/RoC registration certificate/Udyog Aadhaar as proof, must follow the standard operating procedure as detailed along with any other orders issued by the government, and details of vehicles permitted for transporting employees.

All passes will have a QR code. The State has also set up a State e-pass control room in Chennai and can be contacted on the toll free number 1-800-425-1333, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all days.