Tamil Nadu

Government invites inputs from stakeholders on online gaming

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 08, 2022 00:05 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 00:05 IST

The Tamil Nadu government has sought inputs from stakeholders such as members of the public, parents, teachers, students, youth, psychologists, social activists and online gaming service- providers on the proposed legislation to regulate online games.

The need to ban or regulate online gambling has been brought to the government’s attention, and leaders of political parties, psychologists and social activists have been highlighting the ill-effects of addiction to online games and gambling, the government has said. About 20 deaths, owing to the financial distress caused by online rummy, have been reported in the recent past.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The government has said unregulated playing of online games is leading to learning and social disorders, and many countries have laws regulating or banning online games.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The report of a committee, chaired by Justice (retired) K. Chandru, on enacting fresh legislation on online games is under the government’s consideration.

“The stakeholders may give their inputs on homesec@tn.gov.in before August 12, 2022. Organisations desirous of making a personal representation to the authority concerned can send their request by 5 p.m. on August 9, 2022. The stakeholders’ consultation will be held on August 11 from 4 p.m. Separate time slots will be given for organisations. These organisations may only attend the consultation on receipt of their time slots,” the government has said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...