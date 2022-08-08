Government invites inputs from stakeholders on online gaming

A consultation will be held from 4 p.m. on August 11

The Tamil Nadu government has sought inputs from stakeholders such as members of the public, parents, teachers, students, youth, psychologists, social activists and online gaming service- providers on the proposed legislation to regulate online games.

The need to ban or regulate online gambling has been brought to the government’s attention, and leaders of political parties, psychologists and social activists have been highlighting the ill-effects of addiction to online games and gambling, the government has said. About 20 deaths, owing to the financial distress caused by online rummy, have been reported in the recent past.

The government has said unregulated playing of online games is leading to learning and social disorders, and many countries have laws regulating or banning online games.

The report of a committee, chaired by Justice (retired) K. Chandru, on enacting fresh legislation on online games is under the government’s consideration.

“The stakeholders may give their inputs on homesec@tn.gov.in before August 12, 2022. Organisations desirous of making a personal representation to the authority concerned can send their request by 5 p.m. on August 9, 2022. The stakeholders’ consultation will be held on August 11 from 4 p.m. Separate time slots will be given for organisations. These organisations may only attend the consultation on receipt of their time slots,” the government has said.