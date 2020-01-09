Government introduces three Bills

The AIADMK government introduced three Bills in the Assembly on Wednesday.

While one sought to empower the government to take action against president or vice-president of registered cooperative societies, another sought to provide more powers to government in appointing the Vice-Chancellor to Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University.

While Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju was introducing the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the House, DMK MLA K. Pitchandi (Kilpennathur) opposed it. At present, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies Act, 1983, has no provision to place the president or vice-president of a registered cooperative society under suspension in the event of misappropriation of funds or breach of trust or gross mismanagement of the affairs of the society.

Soon after Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar introduced the Tamil Nadu Fisheries University (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the House, DMK legislator U. Mathivanan (Kilvelur) opposed it. The Bill seeks to provide powers to the State government to monitor the usage of government funds by the university and with power of inspection and inquiry.

It has been decided to include a government nominee in the panel for selection of persons for appointment as Vice-Chancellor.

While Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu was introducing the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020, DMK member S. Austin (Kanniyakumari) opposed it. The proposed legislation sought to replace the Ordinance to extend the tenure of the special officers appointed to manage the affairs of the market committee pending the constitution of a new market committee by another six months beyond November 2019.

The Bills are likely to be taken up for consideration in the House later during the ongoing session.