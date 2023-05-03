Government hospitals in Tamil Nadu record highest number of deceased donors 

May 03, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 02:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

After the COVID-19 pandemic-induced slowdown, organ donations not only picked up in Tamil Nadu in 2022, but the year also ended with government hospitals registering their highest number of donors since the deceased donor organ transplantation programme started in the State in 2008.

Of the total 156 deceased donors in 2022, there were 51 donors in the government sector. Of them, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) accounted for the most number of donors, at 16, according to the data from the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

“Government hospitals accounted for nearly one-third of the total donors last year. The 51 donors was the highest for government hospitals since 2008. Prior to this, the most number of donors in government hospitals was 29 in 2017,” said R. Kanthimathy, member-secretary, TRANSTAN.

While government hospitals, which are transplant centres, accounted for 44 donors, six other government institutions functioning as Non-Transplant Organ Retrieval Centres accounted for seven donors. Dr. Kanthimathy said the government hospitals had done well, given the impact of the pandemic years.

There were five donors each in 2020 and 2021 in government hospitals, while the first four months of 2023 recorded 13 donors. “Brain death identification and certification have improved in a number of government hospitals,” she said.

Though the overall highest number of donors so far in Tamil Nadu was 185 in 2016, the performance was improving steadily, she said, adding, “We have to take into consideration a few factors. The number of persons sustaining grievous injuries in road accidents has come down owing to better enforcement of rules such as the wearing of helmets. In addition, the State government’s flagship programme, Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kaakkum 48, has facilitated immediate treatment of those injured in road accidents. This has improved emergency medical care.”

She added that in the last two years of the scheme, the number of accidents leading to brain stem deaths had come down with better emergency care. With 16 donors last year, RGGGH Dean E. Theranirajan said they were taking focussed measures on organ donation.

“We formed a team comprising doctors from the departments of neurology, neurosurgery, emergency medicine, anaesthesia, radiology, nephrology, medicine, diabetology and forensic medicine. It takes care of patients identified with brain stem dysfunction. We have a WhatsApp group on which the neurosurgeon sends an alert and the team keeps a close watch on the patients’ health. This has helped in making a lot of difference over the last one year,” he said.

He said many families were willing to donate organs, thanks to counselling and increased awareness. “We hold periodic meetings to review the performance to see how best we can improve organ retrieval and why we were not able to convert a brain death into an organ donation despite family consent,” he said.