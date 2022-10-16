Government has failed to ensure adequate preparatory works for the monsoon, says Annamalai

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Saturday said Chennai was likely to get flooded again during this year’s monsoon as the DMK government had failed to even complete basic preparatory work towards mitigation. He said there were differing views from the elected representatives of the government on the status of completion of the storm-water drain works. Pointing out that it has been 1.5 years since the DMK government came to power, he said the government cannot continue to blame the inefficiencies of the previous AIADMK government for the present issues.

Mr. Annamalai said his party would organise protests in all the districts soon to expose what he termed “the hypocritical stand of the DMK” on the language issue. He said the DMK government was raising the language issue to hide its own failures.

On the recommendations recently made by the Committee of Parliament on Official Language, he said they were being deliberately twisted to give a false impression that the committee had recommended imposition of Hindi in States, where the language was not the mother tongue.