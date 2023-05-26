T.N. government had no role in Anna University’s decision to suspend Tamil engineering courses: Minister Ponmudy

May 26, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy on Friday, May 26, 2023 expressed dismay over Anna University Vice Chancellor R. Velraj’s decision to suspend the civil and mechanical engineering programmes in Tamil medium, at its 11 constituent colleges, and said the decision was made without the knowledge of the State government.

Speaking to reporters in Villupuram, the Minister said the government had red-flagged the decision of the Vice Chancellor, following which the announcement had been withdrawn.

“The Vice-Chancellor had made the announcement without the knowledge of the government and it is indeed wrong on his part to make such an announcement. The government will continue to offer engineering programmes in Tamil medium in the university. In fact, arrangements have been made to introduce Tamil medium in a few other programmes as well,” Mr. Ponmudy said.

The Minister said the government had already directed all Vice-Chancellors and principals of engineering colleges to make announcements about the introduction of new courses or scrapping of existing courses only after getting the nod of the secretary of the government. However, the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University had violated this order, he said.

Mr. Ponmudy said the V-C had said the reason for the scrapping of the Tamil medium courses was that the intake of students to these courses was very poor. The V-C immediately reversed the decision following the government’s advice, he said adding that the government was in no way connected with the development. The Minister also expressed hope that Vice Chancellors would, [in future] mend their ways.

