Government gears up for Assembly session

February 05, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government headed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is gearing up for the Assembly session, set to commence on February 12. Officials are finalising the Governor’s address to the House and the Budget for 2024-25. Mr. Stalin chaired a virtual meeting from Spain, in which he discussed the pointers to be included in the Governor’s address and the Budget. In another event on Sunday, Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Panneerselvam chaired a meeting in Chennai over preparation of Agriculture Budget for 2024-25, which is to be presented in the Assembly.

