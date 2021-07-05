‘Government foisting cases on AIADMK cadre’

CHENNAI

05 July 2021 01:46 IST

Police threatening party cadre, claims the former CM

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday criticised the DMK government for filing cases against party workers over their social media posts.

In a statement, the former Chief Minister said the police had been registering cases against a few persons in the AIADMK’s IT wing though they had only questioned the performance of the government and the Ministers in their posts.

Mr. Palaniswami claimed that over 120 of his party workers were being threatened by the police that cases would be registered against them if they did not remove their posts on social media on the government.

“The DMK government should focus on public welfare and not on foisting false cases,” the former Chief Minister said.

He also pointed out that the DMK leadership and its workers had criticised the AIADMK government when he was the Chief Minister. They had also posted against AIADMK Ministers and party functionaries, he recalled.

When defamation cases were filed in the court, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that there were counters asserting the freedom of expression, and urged the DMK government to stop harassing his party workers.