Government fertility centres set up in Chennai and Madurai to be opened in September, says Health Minister

June 28, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated June 29, 2023 08:07 am IST - CHENNAI

Construction work at two fertility centres at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG) and Government Hospital for Women and Children, Chennai and Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai has been completed, and the facilities would be opened in September, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

Establishing fertility centres in the government sector was one of the key announcements made in the Assembly. “The construction work has been completed. Inspection works were being taken up in a phased manner and are nearing completion. The Government Order for the facility in Chennai has been issued, and the order for the Madurai facility will be issued soon,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the works would be completed by August-end. “We will open the clinic in Chennai during the first week of September, and the centre in Madurai during the second week of September,” he added. The centres would benefit women belonging to poor and middle class families as there would be no need for them to spend lakhs on treatment.

“Based on the outcomes of the two centres, we will look at establishing more such centres,” he added.

The Minister laid the foundation stone for a new building at IOG. The four-storeyed building, which would provide accommodation for those who have admitted their children at the hospital, would come up at a total cost of ₹5.89 crore.

He said that persons from various parts of the State and neighbouring States sought treatment at the hospital but were facing difficulty in getting boarding and lodging facilities.

The project was taken up under the State government’s ‘Nammaku Namme Thittam’ using funds to the tune of ₹1,22,02,450 collected through ‘Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon’ held last year, State’s contribution of ₹2,25,97,550 and remaining funds from the National Health Mission.

The building would accommodate 100 persons, and have 12 bathrooms and 16 toilets, he said, adding that Indian Oil Corporation was supporting it through their Corporate Social Responsibility initiative with a contribution of ₹60 lakh towards establishing visitors’ restroom and kitchen, and human milk bank at the hospital.

In a separate event, the Minister presented degrees to students at the 80th Graduation Day of Government Stanley Medical College.