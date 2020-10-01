Government employees seek clarification on 6-day-week working pattern

Demanding the restoration of the 5-day-week working pattern, members of The Tamil Nadu Government All Department Association’s Coordination Committee, staged a demonstration across Virudhunagar district on Thursday

The Tamil Nadu Government All Department Association’s Coordination Committee has asked the State government to clarify its order on government offices functioning with 100% employees, as the 6-day--week pattern is continuing due to lack of clarity as per the order issued earlier.

Demanding the restoration of the 5-day-week working pattern, its members staged a demonstration across Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

The Committee’s coordinator, Kannan, said that under the COVID-19 lockdown conditions, the State had ordered government offices to function with 50% staff. Consequently, it increased the number of working days to six days a week.

However, after a series of relaxations for the lockdown were given, the government ordered 100% employees to return to work. But there is no clarity on continuing with the 6-day-week working pattern, he said.

“The State government had, in the past, reduced the number of working days to five days a week in order to save fuel and electricity expenses. Consequently, the working hours were increased and lunch time was reduced. Besides, the number of casual leave was reduced from 20 days a year to 12 days a year,” he noted. The State government can continue with the 6-day-week working pattern, but should restore other benefits like reduced working hours and increase the number of casual leaves, he demanded.