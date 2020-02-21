Government empanels four IGs for promotion to ADGP rank

CHENNAI

21 February 2020 01:14 IST

The government has ordered four 1995-batch Inspector General of Police-level officers to be included in the panel of IPS officers fit for promotion to the grade of Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs).

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, S.K. Prabakar has issued an order in this regard. The following is the list of officers — Madurai City Police Commissioner S. Davidson Devasirvatham; Sandeep Mittal, director, National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science, New Delhi; B. Bala Naga Devi, Inspector General of Police, Recruitment, Telangana, Hyderabad, and S.N. Seshasai, Inspector General of Police, Welfare.

Promotions for DIGs

The government has included eight Deputy Inspector General of Police-level officers in the list of personnel who are fit for promotion to the rank of Inspector General of Police.

Dr. J. Loganathan, Kapil Kumar, C. Saratkar, Dr.N. Kannan, Santhosh Kumar, P.C. Thenmozhi, G. Karthikeyan, Joshi Nirmal Kumar and K. Bhavaneeswari have been included in the list for promotion to the rank of Inspector General of Police.