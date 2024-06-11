Government doctors want more posts created in health facilities citing rise in patronage

Government doctors have called for more posts in government health facilities in superspecialty and specialty services. The Service Doctors and Postgraduates Association (SDPGA) demanded that the benefits in the government order 293 be extended to dental surgeons too.

The association has sought leave reserve posts to enable doctors to avail themselves of leave without restrictions. The association also demanded an increase in the number of posts in government hospitals as per the Indian Public Health Standards to counter deputation and diversion in the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services arm of the Health Department.

The service doctors have objected to compulsory five-year transfer of medical officers of the Public Health Department and have demanded that the proposed counselling for the same be cancelled. The doctors are also against service extension given to government doctors after retirement, as it denies prospects of promotion to eligible persons.

Doctors should also be eligible for voluntary retirement without discrimination, even if there is a paucity in a department, the association has said.

The SDPGA has demanded that the Kalaignar Centenary Multispecialty Hospital must have a chief medical officer, exclusively posted for casualty duty, instead of posting specialty doctors.

The association has also demanded restoration of surrendered earned leave salary for government doctors, old pension scheme and childcare leave.

The association wanted the government to revoke punishment transfer of professors of Tiruvallur Medical College where a patient became paraplegic following “a medical accident”. The doctors demanded that until the government implemented biometric attendance in all departments, it shall not be launched in the directorates of medical services and public health.

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, another body representing doctors in government service, has sought increased allowance for doctors in primary health centres. In a meeting held recently, the body urged the government to increase the intake of obstetricians in government maternity hospitals where 60% of deliveries are conducted. The government facilities have only 700 obstetricians who work around 80 hours per week instead of 40 hours, the association pointed out. The government must add at least 200 posts for super specialty doctors to the existing number, given that the State has the highest number of seats for super specialty courses in the country, it said.

