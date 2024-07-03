GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government doctors want implementation of G.O. 354

Doctors want govt to honour their demand as part of Doctor’s Day celebration

Published - July 03, 2024 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Government doctors expressed shock and disappointment that the Health Minister failed to mention the implementation of an order issued by the earlier DMK regime.  

The G.O. 354 was not mentioned during the Health budget discussion, said the Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors (LCC), which is about implementing the pay band 4 in 12 years. The Minister had been making assurances time and again that he would bring the issue of salary hike to the notice of the Chief Minister but had not done so, the doctors rued. Several protests by the doctors had led the Madras High Court to order the government to fulfil the salary demand within six weeks, they pointed out. 

The LCC pointed out that in the States of Karnataka, Maharashtra and even Bihar, which ranks 25th in the health sector, the doctors are paid on a par with the Central government medical professionals. S. Perumal Pillai, president of the committee, demanded that the Minister explain his stand, especially when the former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, as the then Opposition leader, had supported the salary hike for doctors. 

He pointed out that 19,000 doctors stood with the government during the COVID-19 pandemic and as a token of appreciation on Doctor’s Day, the government should implement G.O. 354. He also wanted the government to provide a government job for Divya, wife of Vivekanandan, a government doctor, who died in harness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.