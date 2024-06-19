Government doctors urge T.N. government to revise salaries

The Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors (LCC) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to consider revising their salaries on a par with their counterparts in other States.

S. Perumal Pillai, president of the LCC, said in a statement that nearly 19,000 government doctors, who contributed towards the robust health infrastructure of the State, have been receiving salaries lower than government doctors in other States.

This highlights the injustice faced by government doctors in Tamil Nadu, the LCC said and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take immediate steps to implement G.O. 354 which pertains to pay band revision and other work issues.

The LCC also urged the government to provide a job to the wife of Dr. Vivekanandan, a government doctor who died of COVID-19.