Government doctors to begin their protest today

Two factions of government doctors are launching protests, including indefinite strike, in the coming days to put forward their long-pending demands related to pay and promotions.

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) has decided to boycott all duties except patient care starting October 24 and will launch a 48-hour strike on October 30 and 31 while the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) will launch an indefinite strike from October 25.

In line with their decision, both the associations have been holding meetings with doctors in various districts. On Wednesday, TNGDA organised its general body meeting followed by a protest demonstration at Madras Medical College, while FOGDA held a sensitisation meeting with doctors at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

K. Senthil, TNGDA president, said they would take up only patient care from October 24 to 29 and would boycott all other activities such as official meetings, classes, administrative work such as sending reports, trainings and Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. “On October 29, we will take up voluntary double duty. Our usual duty hours is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this day, we will work from 7.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All pending cases, procedures, investigations and surgeries will be cleared before the 48-hour strike,” he said. However, emergency services would not be affected, he added.

The TNGDA would launch a 48-hour strike from 7.30 a.m. on October 30. Demanding advancement of time-bound promotions, Dr. Senthil said, “Till now, the government has not rejected our demands but they are still not providing a positive reply.”

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said the government would face the strike, and refused to comment further.