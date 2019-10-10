Government doctors planning indefinite strike from Oct. 25

The Federation of Government Doctors’ Association (FOGDA) has decided to launch an indefinite strike starting October 25, after the Health Department did not act on their demand for better pay within six weeks.

The executive committee meeting of the association was convened on Wednesday, with nearly 100 doctors from across the State taking part.

The association decided to launch an indefinite strike, during which doctors will boycott outpatient services, inpatient care and elective surgeries. They will, however, handle emergency and trauma cases, deliveries, intensive care and fever management.

The Health Minister had promised to act within six weeks on their demand for pay band 4 at the end of 13 years of service, during talks held on August 27. This assurance brought an indefinite fast by a group of doctors to an end.

The doctors had sought proper implementation of Dynamic Assured Career Progression, along with a review of Government Order No. 354, invoking the prospective clause that guaranteed pay increase and promotions.

“However, the six-week deadline came to an end on October 8, but nothing has been done. The proposal has not been forwarded to the Finance Department,” said A. Ramalingam, convenor, FOGDA.

Fulfilling the demand will cost the government ₹300 crore a year.