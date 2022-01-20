Government doctors meet Health Minister

CHENNAI

20 January 2022 01:17 IST

Members of the Federation of Government Doctors’ Association met Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday regarding their long-pending pay and promotion-related demands.

According to a press release, the association said the Minister has called a meeting on January 27 to decide on compression of dynamic assured career progression through Government Order 354 and other issues. He has instructed the directors to send a circular not to take any action on GO 293.

