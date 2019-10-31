Government doctors in Tamil Nadu continue strike

Defying the Health Minister’s ultimatum to return to duty on Thursday or face ‘break in service’, doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) continued their indefinite strike. As the strike entered the seventh day, three doctors were observing a fast on the premises of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Several professors and associate professors, and doctors from non-clinical departments have been running the outpatient departments and wards in the last few days.

A. Ramalingam, convenor of FOGDA, said the total boycott of outpatient services and in-patient care continued. “At least 10 of our district-level leaders have received transfer orders from the government. Charges have also been framed on us. The government is trying to dilute the momentum, but many doctors are taking part in the strike defying the government’s threat,” he said.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Wednesday cautioned the striking doctors that if they do not return to work on Thursday, it would be considered a break in service and their posts would be declared vacant. The government, if needed, would make fresh appointments through the Medical Services Recruitment Board, he said.

Soon after this, the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association issued a statement saying that the strike was related to the employment and livelihood of young doctors and welfare of patients. The association urged students in all medical colleges to take part in the strike in large numbers to show their support for their teachers.

An office-bearer of the association said house surgeons, service and non-service post graduates of at least 10 to 15 medical colleges were taking part in the strike.

“However, we are ensuring that patient care is not affected,” he said. The Interns and Post Graduates Association of Tamil Nadu too was participating in the strike.

Some of the doctors, who are on strike, were refused entry into Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. They were stopped by the police at the hospital entrance.

The FOGDA launched an indefinite strike on October 25 demanding that the government should fulfil their demands as assured during a meeting on August 27. They are demanding pay band-4 as per prospective clause in Government Order 354, implementation of GO (4D)-2 pertaining to doctors’ posts taking into account patient strength, conduct of counselling for service post graduates to fill up vacant posts and retaining 50% quota in post-graduation.