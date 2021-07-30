Tamil Nadu

Government doctors’ committee appeals to TN CM for pay band-4

The Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors has appealed to the Chief Minister to take steps to grant pay band-4 at 12 years of service as per Government Order 354.

In a press release, the committee’s president S. Perumal Pillai said they had rejected the proposal of the previous government to grant allowances. The doctors had condemned the recently- issued Government Order 293 that granted allowances for doctors, following which the Health Minister directed officials to withhold the order.

The GO 354, which was issued during the Chief Ministership of M. Karunanidhi, assured of a uniform pay structure for all government doctors starting from rural primary health centres to those working at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. This pay structure would further strengthen the rural health structure, the committee president said, questioning the necessity for the government to come out with GO 293.


