Government doctors’ body criticises T.N. Health Minister’s claims on pay, urges implementation of G.O. 354

The Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors (LCC) has refuted claims by Tamil Nadu’s Health Minister Ma. Subramanian that a consensus has been arrived at regarding the pay demands of State government doctors.

In a statement on Tuesday (September 10, 2024), Perumal Pillai, the president of LCC, alleged that the Minister’s statements were misleading and would only deepen the existing discontent among doctors.

Noting that unlike other states, Tamil Nadu has not adjusted doctors’ salaries to match those of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, the LCC urged the Health Minister to implement pay band four as per Government Order (G.O.) 354, which was issued in 2009 during the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) previous tenure. This order mandates that State government doctors’ salaries must be aligned with those of Central government doctors.

In the statement, Dr. Pillai criticised the issuance of G.O. 293 by the DMK government as “a divisive move” that was not sought by the doctors, and called into question the Minister’s purported assertion of “resolving the matter through 34 rounds of talks.”

Reflecting on the support that doctors provided during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Pillai drew a comparison with other States, like Karnataka, which fulfilled their salary demands in recognition of the medical staff’s contributions. Dr. Pillai said the Tamil Nadu government, however, had failed to do the same.