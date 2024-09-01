GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government doctor booked in Gudiyatham for sexual assault

Published - September 01, 2024 09:40 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
K. Babu

K. Babu

A 46-year-old doctor of the Department of Orthopedics at the Government Taluk Hospital in Gudiyatham near Vellore was booked by the Gudiyatham town police on charges of alleged sexual assault on a nursing student intern.

The police said that the doctor has been identified as K. Babu was serving as orthopaedic specialist at the government hospital for more than decade. Police said that a student from the private nursing college has been doing her internship at the hospital for the past two months. As she came to collect her internship certificate from Babu, it has been alleged that he sexually assaulted her in the hospital premises.

Subsequently, she informed her parents, who filed a complaint with Gudiyatham Town police. Special teams have been formed to nab the accused. A probe is underway.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.