Government doctor booked in Gudiyatham for sexual assault

A 46-year-old doctor of the Department of Orthopedics at the Government Taluk Hospital in Gudiyatham near Vellore was booked by the Gudiyatham town police on charges of alleged sexual assault on a nursing student intern.

The police said that the doctor has been identified as K. Babu was serving as orthopaedic specialist at the government hospital for more than decade. Police said that a student from the private nursing college has been doing her internship at the hospital for the past two months. As she came to collect her internship certificate from Babu, it has been alleged that he sexually assaulted her in the hospital premises.

Subsequently, she informed her parents, who filed a complaint with Gudiyatham Town police. Special teams have been formed to nab the accused. A probe is underway.