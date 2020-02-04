Government departments join forces to combat forest fires near Tiruvannamalai

Fire and Rescue Services department and Forest department have decided to work in tandem to gain control over the forest lands and prevent forest fires this summer. Commando force personnel of Fire and Rescue Services Department, along with volunteers from villages in Jamuna Marathur in Tiruvannamalai district chalked out a plan and conducted a workshop for the volunteers to tackle forest fire.

The participants were taught about the different types of forest fire, causes, combat, rescue of victims etc.

Following the recent months long forest fire in Victoria, Australia, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department has embarked on a training programme for its commando force personnel to fight forest fire.

As part of the initiative, a team of commando personnel started their training at a School in Jamuna Marathur Hills. They gave a demonstration on combating fire and rescue operations. They explained to the participants, including schoolchildren, that unlike domestic fire, forest fires are more destructive and difficult to combat.

Addressing the participants, Director-in-charge, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, C. Sylendra Babu, said volunteers from Non-Governmental Organisations and youth from villages on the fringes of forests should involve themselves in the efforts of the Fire Services department personnel in identifying and combating forest fires.

He said that fires not only destroy the green wealth of the country, but also causes extensive damage to animal population, that depend on forests. It is imperative to protect the forests for the cause of the humanity, he said.

“As per the directions of our Director, C. Sylendra Babu, we are training our commando force and creating awareness among the volunteers and schoolchildren so that they are adequately equipped,” said District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services) S. Kumar.

A 100-member team for fighting forest fire would be formed in the district.

A training programme on the same was held for commando and forest personnel, volunteers and college students during the programme.