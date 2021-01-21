Government college teachers in Tamil Nadu welcome adoption of new UGC regulations

CHENNAI

21 January 2021 01:28 IST

G.O. will benefit thousands of faculty, says association

The Higher Education Department in Tamil Nadu has adopted the 2018 regulations of the University Grants Commission for appointments and promotion of faculty in institutions of higher learning.

The department released an order to this effect on January 11.

The Tamil Nadu Government Teachers’ Association has welcomed the move saying the regulations would benefit college teachers immensely.

Advertising

Advertising

R. Damodaran, general secretary, said, “We had been demanding that the regulations be accepted. The implementation would not only financially benefit college teachers but also bring in much needed improvements in faculty appointments, college work hours, and teacher-student duties and responsibilities.”

The new regulations are exhaustive, with detailed norms for appointment of assistant professors, associate professors and professors besides principals.

The Government Order would benefit thousands of faculty in government colleges who have not received any benefits for the past seven years, Mr. Damodaran said. It would also pave the way for career advancement of faculty due from April 2015 and pay incentives due to those who had completed M.Phil and Ph.D.

The regulations would also enhance the possibility of faculty in government and aided institutions to reach professorship. Until now, college faculty had little upward movement from assistant professorship or associate professorship.

The regulations have provided guidelines for faculty to take up research work which would enable them to get benefits and advance their career as well, Mr. Damodaran said.