Government carrying out developmental works in all constituencies without party differences: Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressed a party meeting in his Kolathur constituency. The number of grievance petitions received from the public in the constituency have significantly reduced since the government was promptly redressing them, says the CM adding Kolathur, which elected him, has always remained special

October 20, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister inaugurated a football turf constructed on Pallavan Salai in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar at a cost of ₹3.3 crore with funds from the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said that the State government was carrying out developmental works in all Assembly constituencies without differentiating between constituencies which had elected a candidate from the ruling DMK or its alliance partners or the Opposition parties.

Addressing a party meeting after inaugurating a few projects in his Kolathur constituency, Mr. Stalin said that the government’s ‘Chief Minister in your constituency’ scheme, in which select projects from lists given by MLAs of all 234 constituencies are taken up on priority, has received praise even from K.A. Sengottaiyan, a former Minister of the AIADMK.

Speaking about the attention he has paid to Kolathur constituency, Mr. Stalin highlighted that the number of petitions received from the public regarding their grievances have significantly reduced since the government was promptly redressing them. He said though he treated all the constituencies in the State equally, Kolathur, which elected him, has always remained more special.

During his visit to the constituency, he inaugurated a football turf constructed on Pallavan Salai in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar at a cost of ₹3.3 crore with funds from the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme. He also inaugurated a children’s park built at a cost of ₹54.18 lakh in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Eighth Street.

He laid the foundation stone for 33 development projects at a total cost of ₹5.95 crore. He inaugurated Sri Agasthiyar Trust’s Kalaignar Centenary Eyecare Centre and Anitha Achievers Academy’s tailoring institute. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, MLAs, MPs and senior officials were present on the occasion.

