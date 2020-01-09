Government, bank staff strike work in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Ranipet

Normal life remained unaffected in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Ranipet in view of the nation-wide strike called by various trade unions to protest the ‘anti-labour policies of the BJP government’, even as operations in public sector banks were crippled.

Around 1,300 bank staff (barring SBI) participated in the strike, affecting cash transactions and cheque clearance, said a bank official from Vaniyambadi. Long queues in front of ATMs in rural areas were seen.

Business establishments and educational institutions functioned as usual.

Public transport including buses, auto rickshaws and share autos operated as usual, though autos owing allegiance to CITU kept off the roads. Tight security was deployed at bus stands, railway stations and government offices in the four districts.

Workers affiliated to unions such as CITU and LPF demonstrated near Muthupet in Ranipet, where 300 workers raised slogans against anti-labour policies of the BJP. More than 75% government staff did not report for duty in Tiruvannamalai district.