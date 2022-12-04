Government approval compulsory for changes in PSU regulations, says official

December 04, 2022 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

Finance (Expenditure) Secretary V. Arun Roy has asked all State Public Sector Undertakings and government companies to get prior government approval for amending their Memorandum of Association (MoA) and the Articles of Association (AoA).

While MoA describes the objectives of a company, AoA defines the rules and regulations that govern it, he said in a November 25 letter to the heads of these companies.

The proposed amendments and the recommendation of the board of directors should be approved by the government before they were placed at the general meeting.

Mr. Roy also cited a government order issued in June 26, 1981, which mandated prior government approval for amending MoA and AoA before they were placed before the general meeting.

No regulatory conflicts

It is important to ensure that alteration of AoA does not conflict with the provisions of MoA as MoA supersedes AoA and the Companies Act, 2013, supersedes both, the letter said. It also noted that almost 41 years had passed after the government order was issued.

Many State PSUs and government companies have been formed over the years and MoA and AoA of most of them should have been formulated in line with the Companies Act, 1956, the letter said. It also pointed to a recent order issued for converting 14 government societies/government-controlled societies into Section 8 government companies.

The respective entities should make amendments to MoA and AoA with the knowledge and approval of the government, ensuring that they had approved first by the government. The letter should be placed before the board of directors at the next board meeting, Mr. Roy said.