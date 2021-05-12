Government allows sale of fruits

Industrial units can undertake maintenance works for one day

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced relaxation in the rules for the total lockdown. It was decided after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held a meeting with industrialists and traders on May 9.

Along with the sale of vegetables and flowers (already exempted), the sale of fruits will be allowed, an official release said.

All industrial establishments will be allowed to undertake maintenance works in their units with a minimum staff for one day.

The State government has opened 24-hour helplines to address the challenges faced by the continuous process industries and those manufacturing essential items. The helpline numbers are 96771-07722, 99943-39191, 78239-28262, 96291-22906, 99629-93496 and 99629-93497.

In line with the exemption of allopathic medicine shops from the lockdown, traditional medicine stores will also be allowed to remain open.