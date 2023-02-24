Gopalkrishna Gandhi commends Stalin for reformist action in prisons

February 24, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi has commended Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over a recent development at the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services, which had installed heavy-duty laundry machines in prisons, particularly for the benefit of women prisoners.

Mr. Gandhi recalled that late freedom fighters Thillaiyadi Valliammai and Kasturba Mohandas Gandhi were imprisoned in South Africa in 1913 after they took part in the Satyagraha. In his book, 'Satyagraha in South Africa', Mahatma Gandhi had elaborated on how these women toiled in prison, and how forcing them to wash their clothes affected their health, the former Governor noted.

While Thillaiyadi Valliammai died after developing fever on February 22, 1914, Kasturba Gandhi died on the same day 30 years later in a prison in Aga Khan Palace.

Mr. Gandhi said he wanted to commend the Chief Minister for the reformist action he had implemented in prisons on the same day.

TheHindu recently reported that the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services had done away with the old system of making the prisoners wash their clothes, and had installed heavy-duty laundry machines in prisons across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT