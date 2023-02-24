ADVERTISEMENT

Gopalkrishna Gandhi commends Stalin for reformist action in prisons

February 24, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi has commended Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over a recent development at the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services, which had installed heavy-duty laundry machines in prisons, particularly for the benefit of women prisoners.

Mr. Gandhi recalled that late freedom fighters Thillaiyadi Valliammai and Kasturba Mohandas Gandhi were imprisoned in South Africa in 1913 after they took part in the Satyagraha. In his book, 'Satyagraha in South Africa', Mahatma Gandhi had elaborated on how these women toiled in prison, and how forcing them to wash their clothes affected their health, the former Governor noted.

While Thillaiyadi Valliammai died after developing fever on February 22, 1914, Kasturba Gandhi died on the same day 30 years later in a prison in Aga Khan Palace.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Gandhi said he wanted to commend the Chief Minister for the reformist action he had implemented in prisons on the same day.

TheHindu recently reported that the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services had done away with the old system of making the prisoners wash their clothes, and had installed heavy-duty laundry machines in prisons across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US