Tamil Nadu

Goondas Act invoked against Hindu Munnani workers who defaced Periyar statue

The Periyar statue at Vellalore in Coimbatore.  

The Coimbatore City Police have invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against the two Hindu Munnani workers who were arrested on charges of defacing a statue of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy at Vellalore.

A release issued by the police said the provisions of the Act were slapped on V. Arunkarthik , 26, an autorickshaw driver, and V. Mohanraj, 28, both residents of Vellalore.

Detention orders were served on the duo on Monday and they were lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.

The statue in front of the Periyar study centre at Vellalore was found garlanded with a pair of slippers on January 9 morning. It was smeared with a saffron-coloured powder.

Arunkarthik and Mohanraj were arrested by the police on January 11.


